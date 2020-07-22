Clarke allowed a pair of home runs and was charged with five runs over four innings in Monday's exhibition game against the Dodgers, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Diamondbacks had a couple of troubling outings from starters in Los Angeles. Both Clarke and Taylor Widener, who started Sunday's contest, are expected to serve as starting depth in 2020 but were hit hard. "Am I concerned? Of course I am," Lovullo said. "I don't like the outings that they had. But I think we're going to learn from them and continue to have those two guys grow and mature a little bit." Left-hander Alex Young is probably the first line of starting depth for Arizona before it needs Clarke or Widener.