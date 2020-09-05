Clarke allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two over three innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Friday.

This was the Clarke's third start as a fill-in for Merrill Kelly (shoulder) and the shortest of the three. Overall, he's posted a 3.75 ERA across 12 innings as a starter. The Diamondbacks appear to be preparing the recently acquired Caleb Smith (COVID-19) to join the rotation; he's scheduled to throw 70 pitches in an intrasquad game Saturday, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. By the time Arizona needs its next fifth starter, Smith would not be on an normal rest. Clarke could squeeze in another start next Wednesday at home against the Dodgers.