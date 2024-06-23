Barnhart went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's 12-1 loss to the Phillies.

Barnhart drove in Arizona's lone run and has RBI in three of his last four starts. He stepped in as the starting catcher Saturday after the Diamondbacks placed primary backstop Gabriel Moreno (thumb) on the 10-day injured list. Barnhart moves to the top of the depth chart with Jose Herrera called up from Triple-A Reno to serve as the backup.