Lopez allowed two runs on two hits and one walk over one inning in Monday's spring game against the Giants.

Lopez, who's allowed 1.5 HR/9 (17 HR, 100 IP) during his MLB career, gave up an Evan Longoria homer before his base on balls came around to score. It was the second time in as many Cactus League games that he's been scored upon. Lopez is expected to occupy a role in the final third of games, although last season's 5.95 ERA and 1.53 WHIP suggest he's not a lock to hold that position.