Lopez signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball in December, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.

Lopez had been under contract with the Mets before the team officially released him Dec. 22 and sold his rights to Yomiuri for $600,000. The 29-year-old reliever could explore a move back to North America in 2023 depending on how he fares in Japan during the upcoming season.