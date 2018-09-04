Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Placed on paternity list
Godley was placed on the paternity list Tuesday.
Godley will be allowed to miss up to three games while on the paternity list, meaning he should be back with the Diamondbacks before his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Braves. The right-hander owns a 4.51 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 170:68 K:BB across 159.2 innings this season.
