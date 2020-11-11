LeMahieu will decline the Yankees' one-year, $18.9 million qualifying offer for 2021 prior to Wednesday's deadline, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old has been one of the best hitters in baseball for New York over the past two seasons with a .922 OPS, so it's not much of a surprise he'll be testing the open market in search of a longer-term deal. LeMahieu signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Yankees in January 2019, and he should be able to exceed those figures this time around in free agency.