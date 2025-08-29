Call (back) is feeling much better and will be available off the bench Friday against Arizona, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Call has been tending to lower back pain, but he appears to be over the injury and will be available off the bench Friday. The 30-year-old has slashed .278/.381/.444 in 43 plate appearances with the Dodgers this season, and he's been filling the short side of a platoon role in left field recently.