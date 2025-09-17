Call went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Phillies.

Call opened the scoring with his solo shot in the second inning and added a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The outfielder has filled a part-time role in September, going 5-for-20 (.250) with a 3:5 BB:K over eight games this month. Overall, he's at a .267/.362/.385 slash line with five homers, 31 RBI, 42 runs scored and two stolen bases over 102 contests between the Dodgers and the Nationals this year.