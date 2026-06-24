Dodgers' Alex Call: Clubs first long ball

Call went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two walks and three total runs scored in a 12-3 win over the Twins on Tuesday.

Despite Los Angeles putting up 12 runs, the team hit only one homer -- Call's 368-foot poke to left field in the ninth inning. It was the first long ball of the season for the veteran outfielder, whose career-high total is just eight homers over 128 contests with Washington in 2023. Call has served in a fourth-outfielder role for the Dodgers through the campaign and is slashing a solid .270/.383/.350 with five doubles, 19 runs, 15 RBI, a stolen base and a 16:18 BB:K through 120 plate appearances.