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Dodgers' Alex Call: Sitting in second straight game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Call is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Call will hit the bench for a second straight day, with both of his absences from the lineup having come while Pittsburgh has sent right-handed pitchers to the hill. Since Teoscar Hernandez (hamstring) landed on the injured list May 29, Call has gone just 5-for-26 with a 2:4 BB:K over a stretch of 11 games. The lack of production appears to have resulted in Call moving into the short side of a platoon in left field with Ryan Ward.

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