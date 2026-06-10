Dodgers' Alex Call: Sitting in second straight game

Call is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Call will hit the bench for a second straight day, with both of his absences from the lineup having come while Pittsburgh has sent right-handed pitchers to the hill. Since Teoscar Hernandez (hamstring) landed on the injured list May 29, Call has gone just 5-for-26 with a 2:4 BB:K over a stretch of 11 games. The lack of production appears to have resulted in Call moving into the short side of a platoon in left field with Ryan Ward.