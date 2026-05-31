Dodgers' Alex Call: Sitting after three straight starts

Call is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Call had started each of the Dodgers' last three games following Teoscar Hernandez's (hamstring) placement on the injured list, going 3-for-9 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run. The 31-year-old is now holding down an .800 OPS over 70 plate appearances on the season, and the Dodgers may continue to lean on him as a near-everyday player in the outfield while Hernandez is on the shelf. Ryan Ward will replace Call in left field for Sunday's series finale, however.