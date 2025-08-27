Manager Dave Roberts said Call is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds due to a lower-back injury, fabs reports.

Call has been filling the small side of a platoon in left field but won't start against lefty Nick Lodolo on Wednesday due to the injury. The Dodgers have a scheduled day off Thursday and are expected to face Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen on Friday, so Call should have a couple days to recover before the next time Los Angeles faces a left-handed starting pitcher.