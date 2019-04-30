Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: May be set for full-time role
Verdugo should be in line for increased starts with the Dodgers expected to place A.J. Pollock (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Verdugo was included in the lineup for the third consecutive game and for the fourth time in five games in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Giants, finishing 1-for-3 to keep his season batting average at .333. The 22-year-old's stellar bat-to-ball skills had already positioned him well to pick up more playing time, but he should now have a lock on something resembling a full-time role in the outfield with Pollock at least temporarily out of the picture. With the league-wide batting average sitting at .246, Verdugo projects as a major asset in the category and could be worth rostering even in shallower formats despite his modest power and speed.
