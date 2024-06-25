Vesia struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save against the White Sox on Monday.

In a somewhat surprising move, the Dodgers deployed primary closer Evan Phillips to face the heart of Chicago's order in the eighth inning. That left closing duties to Vesia, who needed just 10 pitches to slam the door on the White Sox and earn his fourth save. Monday's usage suggests that manager Dave Roberts isn't opposed to having Phillips handle the highest-leverage situations even when they come before the ninth frame, and Vesia may be the likeliest option to close in such instances. Nonetheless, Phillips is still likely to get the vast majority of save opportunities, so fantasy managers shouldn't bank on many more saves from Vesia moving forward.