Barnes exited Thursday's game against the Reds after taking a pitch off his right hand, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Barnes got struck by an Ian Gibaut fastball in the top of the ninth inning and was replaced at catcher by Will Smith to begin the bottom of the ninth. It could have just been a precautionary move with Los Angeles leading 6-0 and only three outs to get. Barnes finished the day 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored.