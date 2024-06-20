Miller gave up five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two over 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Wednesday.

Miller missed over two months with a shoulder injury, and making his return at Coors Field was always going to be a tough task. He left the game with a lead in the seventh inning, but the Dodgers couldn't stay ahead. The 25-year-old right-hander has a 6.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB over 18 innings through four starts this season. Miller continues to have plenty of upside as a young pitcher supported by a strong offense, but it may take him a few starts to get fully comfortable again in the majors. He's projected for a favorable road matchup versus the White Sox in his next outing.