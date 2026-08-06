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Dodgers' Bobby Miller: Begins rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Miller (shoulder/back) allowed a solo home run and struck out three over two innings in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Miller made his first appearance of the season at any level, as he's experienced shoulder soreness coming out of spring training and was then slowed by a back issue earlier this summer while ramping up. He averaged 96.9 mph with his four-seamer in Wednesday's outing, which isn't far off from the 97.6 mph he averaged with the pitch last season. Miller could help the major-league club down the stretch -- likely in a relief role -- but the Dodgers aren't counting on it, given the hurler's performance and injury issues dating back to 2024.

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