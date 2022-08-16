The Dodgers promoted Miller from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.
As he makes the jump to Triple-A, Miller will presumably take over the spot in the rotation that had belonged to the rehabbing Dustin May (elbow), who is on track to return from the 60-day injured list to rejoin the Dodgers this weekend for his 2022 MLB debut. Miller generated a 4.45 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in his 20 outings (19 starts) at Tulsa this season, but he was especially dominant over his final seven appearances with the affiliate. In 34.1 innings, he produced a 3.67 ERA and 1.08 WHIP while striking out 54 and issuing just 10 walks.
More News
-
Dodgers' Bobby Miller: Inconsistent results in Double-A•
-
Dodgers' Bobby Miller: Strong Double-A peripherals•
-
Dodgers' Bobby Miller: Dazzles against big-league hitters•
-
Dodgers' Bobby Miller: Will open in Double-A•
-
Dodgers' Bobby Miller: On IL at High-A•
-
Dodgers' Bobby Miller: Debuts with three scoreless frames•