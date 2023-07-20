Miller (knee) is listed as the Dodgers' probable starter for Saturday's game against the Rangers in Arlington, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Miller experienced right knee discomfort in his most recent outing last Sunday versus the Mets, but the injury apparently won't force him to miss a turn through the rotation as he returns to the mound this weekend on five days' rest. Since opening his big-league career with a 0.78 ERA and 0.83 WHIP over his first four starts, Miller has failed to reach the sixth inning in any of his subsequent five outings while posting a 7.36 ERA and 1.52 WHIP.