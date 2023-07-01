Miller (4-1) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Royals on Friday.

Miller came up one out short of a quality start, but this was still a vast improvement over his last two outings, in which he gave up a combined 13 runs over 9.2 innings. The rookie right-hander now has a 4.23 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB over 38.1 innings through his first seven big-league starts. He's still walking a few too many batters to be dominant, but his rotation spot is likely safe at least until Noah Syndergaard (finger) returns. Miller is projected for a home start versus the Pirates next week.