Miller allowed one hit and two walks over six shutout frames in Sunday's loss to the Yankees. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Miller issued a pair of walks in the first inning but didn't allow a hit until the fifth. He forced double-digit whiffs for the first time at the MLB level, collecting 14 on Sunday, including 11 via the slider. Through three career MLB starts, he's registered a 16:4 K:BB and a 1.06 ERA in 17 frames. Miller's next start is currently lined up to be in Philadelphia.