Miller is expected to make at least one more start with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Miller was optioned to Triple-A on July 10 after struggling to a 9.87 ERA over four starts following a two-month stretch on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. The 25-year-old threw five scoreless innings against Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out four batters. It's unclear how long Miller could remain in the minors, but manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Miller will "absolutely" return to the major-league roster at some point down the road.