Miller (3-0) earned the win Saturday, allowing three hits and three walks over six scoreless innings against the Phillies. He struck out seven.

Miller has been absolutely dominant since being recalled from Triple-A at the end of May. He's posted back-to-back scoreless outings with at least seven strikeouts and has given up just 12 hits and two runs across 23 innings while boasting a 23:7 K:BB during that stretch. Miller figures to continue getting opportunities while he's pitching this well, especially given the number of injuries to the Dodgers' rotation, and his next start is tentatively scheduled for the opener of a three-game weekend set versus the Giants.