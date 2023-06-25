Miller allowed six runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out three batters over four-plus innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Saturday.

Miller managed to get through four frames with only one run scored against him, but the tide turned dramatically in the fifth. In that inning, all seven Houston batters who came to the plate against him reached base, with Alex Bregman's grand slam representing the biggest -- but not the only -- blow. Miller's line could have actually been even worse, but Yency Almonte worked his way out a no-out, men-on-the-corners situation without allowing either of the inherited runners to score. Miller looked like he could be a Rookie of the Year candidate over his first four starts, during which he posted a 0.78 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB over 23 innings while picking up three wins. However, the right-hander has come back down to earth in his two starts since, allowing 13 runs on 17 hits and registering an 8:6 K:BB across 9.2 frames. J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reported prior to the contest that both Miller and fellow rookie Emmet Sheehan are expected to remain in the rotation even after Julio Urias (hamstring) returns from the injured list next week, though that decision could eventually shift if Miller continues to struggle.