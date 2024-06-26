Miller did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 win against the White Sox, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over two innings. He struck out one.

The Dodgers right-hander labored through just two innings against a feeble White Sox lineup, requiring 60 pitches with only 32 percent being in the zone. Miller has been unsteady since returning from the injured list June 19, generating a 8.64 ERA and 3:4 K:BB across 8.1 innings versus two weak opponents -- Chicago and Colorado. He looks to bounce back in his next start, currently scheduled to be against the Giants on the road this weekend.