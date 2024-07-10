Miller (1-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and three walks across four innings. He struck out two.

Miller allowed three runs in the second inning before Philadelphia opened things up in the fourth, where they scored six more times on five hits, highlighted by a Trea Turner grand slam. The 25-year-old Miller has had a rough time since returning from the injured list in mid-June, allowing 19 runs over his last 17.1 innings. His ERA is up to an ugly 8.07 with a 1.83 WHIP and 27:18 K:BB across seven starts this season. Despite his struggles, Miller figures to stick in the rotation for now with Tyler Glasnow (back) joining Yoshinobu Yamamoto (shoulder) and Walker Buehler (hip) on the IL. He's currently lined up for a road matchup this weekend in Detroit.