Dodgers' Brett Eibner: Out for year following TJ surgery
Eibner (elbow) will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
There was some speculation earlier in the year that Eibner could develop as a pitcher a bit and act as a hybrid outfielder/reliever for Los Angeles at some point, but this likely puts the kibosh on those plans. The 28-year-old will likely be able to return to action much earlier as a hitter than as a pitcher, but this appears to be an extended absence for him either way.
