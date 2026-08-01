Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Diagnosed with tendinitis

MRI results on Stewart's right shoulder revealed tendinitis Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers will shut Stewart down from throwing for three days before reevaluating him, at which point he may be cleared to start up a throwing program. The 34-year-old righty noted that he's been having problems with his shoulder for about a week, and although it didn't have much of an impact on his throwing, he and the team didn't want to risk it developing into something more severe once the postseason arrives.