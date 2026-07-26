Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Converts rare save chance

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Stewart struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mets.

The Dodgers turned to Alex Vesia, Edgardo Henriquez and Tanner Scott in the seventh and eighth innings. That left the save chance to Stewart, who converted it cleanly for the third save of his big-league career. The reliever has played his part well in a middle-relief role, pitching to a 2.03 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over 13.1 innings this season. He's also added four holds. Stewart reached the 200-inning mark in his career with this outing. While he's been effective when called upon, his path to high-leverage work will get narrower when Edwin Diaz (elbow) comes off the injured list Wednesday.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!