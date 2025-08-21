Kennedy is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

After starting at third base in each of the last four games while going 1-for-13 at the dish, Kennedy will cede the hot corner to Alex Freeland for the series finale in Colorado. The right-handed-hitting Kennedy could occupy the short side of a platoon at third base with the switch-hitting Freeland until the Dodgers get one of their four injured infielders (Max Muncy, Hyeseong Kim, Tommy Edman and Enrique Hernandez) back from the shelf.