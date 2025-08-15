Kennedy was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Friday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kennedy will head to the west coast after being DFA'd by the Blue Jay's on Tuesday. Rather than report to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Kennedy will be on the Dodger's 26-man roster after Max Muncy (oblique) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Kennedy has spent most of the 2025 season in Triple-A, where he is slashing .268/.372/.408 with three steals, eight home runs and 45 RBI in 336 plate appearances. Kennedy will likely serve in a depth role in the infield while Alex Freeland and Miguel Rojas get most of the work at third base in Muncy's absence.