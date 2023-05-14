Ferguson struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Brusdar Graterol allowed a pair of two-out singles in the ninth inning, but Ferguson was able to strike out Jake Cronenworth on five pitches to end the threat. Ferguson has two wins and a save over his last three appearances, and he stretched his scoreless streak to 11.1 innings. The southpaw has a 1.17 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB across 15.1 innings while adding five holds and a 3-0 record this season. As long as he's pitching well, he should continue to serve in a setup role.