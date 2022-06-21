Ferguson was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday due to an undisclosed injury, retroactive to June 17, Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue reports.
The nature of Ferguson's injury is unclear at this time, but he'll remain out until early July at the minimum. The Dodgers have yet to make a corresponding move.
