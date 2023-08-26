Ferguson will serve as an opener for the Dodgers on Sunday in Boston, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gavin Stone will be the primary pitcher for the Dodgers, but he'll be preceded by Ferguson. It will be the fourth opener assignment this season for Ferguson, who has allowed one run in three innings over his first three outings.
More News
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Pitches scoreless inning•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Confirmed as opener Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Could be opener in second game•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Serving as opener Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Nabs win Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Tagged with third loss•