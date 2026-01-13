site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Chuckie Robinson: Signs with Dodgers
Jan 13, 2026
The
Dodgers signed Robinson to a minor-league contract Dec. 18.
Robinson spent most of 2025 at the Triple-A level but did appear in one game with the Dodgers before being removed from their 40-man roster. The 31-year-old will give the organization some experienced catching depth at Triple-A Oklahoma City.
