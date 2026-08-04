Dodgers' Chuckie Robinson: Back with big club

The Dodgers selected Robinson's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

Robinson was able to join the Dodgers ahead of Monday's series opener in Chicago, providing the team with a second option at catcher behind Eliezer Alfonzo after Dalton Rushing (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list. The Dodgers likely won't have a spot available for Robinson for long, however, as Hunter Feduccia was acquired from the Rays on Monday and could bump Robinson off the roster if he's able to arrive at Wrigley Field in time for Tuesday's contest.