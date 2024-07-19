Kershaw (shoulder) is expected to throw four innings during a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

After being cleared to resume throwing July 2, Kershaw has been getting stretched out in anticipation of a big-league return. He threw three innings in a rehab outing July 13, tossing 38 pitches in the game and 12 more in the bullpen afterward. The veteran lefty could be cleared to return if Friday's outing goes well, which could put him on track to pitch for the Dodgers next week.