Kershaw (toe/knee) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kershaw isn't eligible to return from the injured list until May 17, but the fact that he's already been cleared to begin a rehab assignment is an encouraging sign that he may be able to return around then. However, the amount of talent already in the Dodgers' rotation makes it worth wondering what kind of role the 37-year-old lefty will have once he's healthy.
