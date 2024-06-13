Kershaw (shoulder) will throw a three-inning simulated game Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kershaw most recently tossed a two-inning simulated game with the Dodgers' Single-A affiliate in Rancho Cucamonga on June 7, with reports suggesting that his fastball touched 90 miles per hour in the outing. He'll increase his workload in Thursday's simulated game, which will be his last before he begins what will likely be a multi-start minor-league rehab assignment, according to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.