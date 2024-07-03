Kershaw (shoulder) is expected to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw was shut down from throwing last week after feeling soreness in his left shoulder following a rehab start June 19, but a subsequent MRI didn't reveal any damage, and he returned to throwing Tuesday. If his bullpen Wednesday goes well, the left-hander could resume his rehab assignment in short order. The shutdown isn't expected to make much of an impact on Kershaw's overall timeline to return to the Dodgers, though that isn't likely to happen until after the All-Star break.