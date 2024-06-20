Kershaw (shoulder) completed three innings in a rehab start with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Kershaw impressed in his first game action since undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, throwing 26 of his 36 pitches for strikes and hitting 90 mph -- right around his regular-season velocity -- on his fastball. The veteran left-hander began a bit shakily in giving up a one-out first-inning triple that was cashed in on a sacrifice fly, but Kershaw was in complete control thereafter, with his only walk coming on a pitch-clock violation that appeared to be intentional in order to allow him to face another batter. Kershaw is expected to log multiple additional rehab outings before potentially joining Los Angeles' rotation sometime around mid-July.