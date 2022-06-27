Kimbrel (1-3) earned the win Sunday versus Atlanta. He allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk with two strikeouts in one inning.

Kimbrel couldn't protect a one-run lead in the 10th inning, allowing a game-tying RBI single to Matt Olson. While that gave Kimbrel a blown save, the Dodgers pulled ahead in the 11th, and Brusdar Graterol was able to lock down the save. Through 24 innings, Kimbrel is 13-for-15 in saves with a 4.13 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB. He's struggling a bit, but given his experience as a closer, the Dodgers are likely to be patient with the veteran right-hander.