Kimbrel earned a save against the Brewers on Wednesday, allowing one hit and one walk in a perfect inning.

As has been the case often this season, Kimbrel didn't slide by easily. After retiring the first two batters he faced, the right-hander allowed a single and a walk to put the tying and winning runs on base. However, he was able to get Luis Urias to ground into a fielder's choice to end the contest. This was an important outing for Kimbrel after he allowed an earned run in each of his previous three appearances and blew a save his last time on the mound. Despite the recent hiccups, manager Dave Roberts has expressed a commitment to stick to Kimbrel as the team's closer, and it's worth nothing that the veteran pitcher has converted an acceptable 84 percent of his save chances on the campaign.