Kimbrel earned a save against the Brewers on Wednesday, allowing one hit and one walk in a perfect inning.

As has been the case often this season, Kimbrel didn't slide by easily. After retiring the first two batters he faced, the right-hander allowed a single and a walk to put the tying and winning runs on base. However, he was able to get Luis Urias to ground into a fielder's choice to end the contest. This was an important outing for Kimbrel after he allowed an earned run in each of his previous three appearances and blew a save his last time on the mound. Despite the recent hiccups, manager Dave Roberts has expressed a commitment to stick to Kimbrel as the team's closer, and it's worth nothing that the veteran pitcher has converted an acceptable 84 percent of his save chances on the campaign.

More News