Kimbrel picked up a save against the Braves on Monday, hurling a scoreless inning during which he struck out one.
Kimbrel struck out Alex Dickerson to start the frame, but a passed ball allowed Dickerson to reach base. That didn't phase Kimbrel much, as he induced a double play before getting Ozzie Albies to ground out to end the game. The right-hander has secured a save in each of his three appearances this season and has allowed only one run over three innings thus far.
More News
-
Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Secures second save•
-
Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Earns shaky save•
-
Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Knocked around in Dodgers debut•
-
Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Confirmed as Dodgers' closer•
-
Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Traded to Dodgers•
-
White Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Expected on Opening Day roster•