Kimbrel picked up a save against the Braves on Monday, hurling a scoreless inning during which he struck out one.

Kimbrel struck out Alex Dickerson to start the frame, but a passed ball allowed Dickerson to reach base. That didn't phase Kimbrel much, as he induced a double play before getting Ozzie Albies to ground out to end the game. The right-hander has secured a save in each of his three appearances this season and has allowed only one run over three innings thus far.