Hudson (knee) kicked off a rehab assignment with the Dodgers' Arizona Complex League team Tuesday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Hudson tore the ACL in his left knee in June of last year and has been slowly working his way back to action. There was some hope during spring training that the reliever could return by the end of April, but his progress has been slower than anticipated. The Dodgers have the fourth-worst bullpen ERA in the majors this season, so they could certainly use Hudson's help, especially if he can come anywhere close to his 2022 performance, which included a 2.22 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB over 24.1 innings. According to manager Dave Roberts, the veteran right-hander is still weeks away from a return, per MLB.com, but he could ascend to a high-leverage role relatively quickly upon his activation.