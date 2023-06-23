Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday that Hudson (knee) will head to the Dodgers' spring training complex in Arizona to throw an inning on Tuesday, and if it goes well he should be activated next weekend, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Hudson has missed the entirety of the 2023 season, but he's been able to throw in back-to-back games for Triple-A Oklahoma City this week, and assuming no setbacks he'll be a key cog for the beleaguered Los Angeles bullpen over the second half of the season.