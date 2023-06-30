Hudson (knee) was activated off the 60-day injured list by the Dodgers on Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hudson will get a chance to make his season debut after missing the first three months of the season due to a torn ACL he suffered last June. The right-hander will likely be a high-leverage reliever for the Dodgers and could even see some save chances at some point, but he may be eased into that role over his first few appearances.