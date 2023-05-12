Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday that Hudson's knee still hasn't been responding well enough, and there is no real timetable for a return, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hudson is still throwing, but until the soreness in the knee subsides there's no chance for the right-handed reliever to begin a rehab assignment or even bullpens. The 36-year-old has missed all of the 2023 season while recovering from left knee surgery, and there's a good chance he won't be back on the mound until deeper in the summer at this point.