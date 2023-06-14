Peralta went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

Peralta went deep in the first inning, which was his second homer in his last three games. The outfielder has had a strong start to June, going 11-for-24 (.458) over eight contests. While he remains limited to a strong-side platoon in left field, he's found success in that role by slashing .265/.294/.404 over 160 plate appearances. Peralta also has four homers, 25 RBI, one stolen base, 13 runs scored, seven doubles and a triple this season.